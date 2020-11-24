 

Magna Brings EyeQ5-Based Driver Assistance System to Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   
  • One of the industry’s first “one-box” EyeQ5 front-facing camera systems
  • Magna’s electronics and camera expertise, Mobileye’s image-processing technology
  • Magna ADAS systems are found on more than 250 vehicle models on the road today

TROY, Mich., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A premium automaker in Europe will soon be able to offer industry-leading driver assistance features across a larger portion of its vehicle lineup, thanks to the next generation of camera-based driver assistance from Magna.

The Magna Gen5 “one-box” solution is a Mobileye EyeQ5-based system – one of the industry’s first where the forward-facing camera and related software are contained in a single assembly. Benefits include lower cost, simplified installation on the assembly line, and the ability for the technology to be applied to a wider range of an automaker’s lineup. The system will provide drivers with safety and convenience features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. 

As with previous generations, the system combines Magna’s electronics and camera expertise with Mobileye’s system-on-chip (SoC) image-processing technology. The camera features a 120-degree, 8-megapixel optical path, while Magna has continued to refine its world-class camera manufacturing processes to achieve the quality and volumes required of global vehicle platforms. Mobileye collaborated with Magna engineers to ensure that the EyeQ5 met and exceeded new requirements related to the launch program.

“At Magna, our ADAS capability has been built on automotive cameras, evidenced by more than 500 U.S. patents in the last 15 years,” said Uwe Geissinger, President of Magna Electronics. “As demonstrated by our long collaboration with Mobileye and the introduction of our new Gen5 system, we’re constantly working to deliver innovative systems to our customers and help make vehicles safer and more enjoyable to drive.”

“We have been working with Magna on camera-based ADAS since 2007, and our collaboration continues to provide leading-edge driver-assistance features,” said Erez Dagan, Executive Vice President for Products and Strategy at Mobileye. “This latest system represents a new level of performance and functionality, and we’re already looking for ways to make subsequent generations even better.”

Magna provides global automakers with ADAS technologies – including the PACE Award-winning Trailer Angle Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, and rearview object and pedestrian detection – to more than 250 vehicle models on the road today.

TAGS
Automotive camera systems, camera-based ADAS, automotive electronics

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, (+1) 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, (+1) 248.631.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
We are a mobility technology company. We have over 157,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 344 manufacturing operations and 93 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf925241-95aa-4512 ...


Magna International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magna Brings EyeQ5-Based Driver Assistance System to Market One of the industry’s first “one-box” EyeQ5 front-facing camera systemsMagna’s electronics and camera expertise, Mobileye’s image-processing technologyMagna ADAS systems are found on more than 250 vehicle models on the road today TROY, Mich., Nov. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
EHang to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Thursday, December 3, 2020
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 bekannt
11.11.20
TSX Accepts Notice of Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid
06.11.20
Magna Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
27.10.20
Magna’s CLEARVIEW Camera Monitoring System to Debut In 2022
26.10.20
Magna ernennt Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri zum Chief Executive Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
2
Magna Kooperiert Mit Fisker bei der Entwicklung und Produktion des Fisker Ocean