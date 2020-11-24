Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.