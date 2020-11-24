 

Olainfarm invites to Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
JSC Olainfarm invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on December 2, 2020 at 04:00 PM (EET). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by the members of the management board Zane Kotāne un Elena Bushberg. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar JSC Olainfarm representatives will inform about the recent performance of the company, sales activities in Russia and financial results of third quarter of 2020 and 9 months of 2020.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time please send in your questions until December 1 to e-mail: marta.muizniece@nasdaq.com.

What is a webinar?
Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?
All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4058103215731148303 

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!


JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


