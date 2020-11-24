 

iDENT and Limitless Integrations Adds PATSCAN Platform to its Mobile Onsite Detection System for Stadiums & Event Venues

The iDENT MODSTM to Use Patriot One’s Threat Detection Solutions to Help Instill Event Goer Confidence to Return to Their Favorite Entertainment and Sporting Programs

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDENT LLC and Limitless Integrations LLC announced the launch of the patent pending iDENT MODSTM (Mobile Onsite Detection System) that will include Patriot One Technologies Inc.’s (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One”) PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform with specific modules for the early detection of weapons and potential-health related threats, such as viruses. The iDENT MODS unit has been designed to be used in key public gathering locations, such as stadiums, arenas, entertainment venues, and other secure facilities.

Leaders from the entertainment, professional sports, and events industries have expressed great interest in the iDENT MODS units, and its inclusion of the PATSCAN Platform, to ensure a safe and secure environment for their patrons. The solution will be showcased over the next several months, with the intent to restore trust and confidence to their customers and allow staff and talent to return to work and play.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5379ef59-b1b1-44a2 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2416a94b-9d0c-40a9 ...

The iDENT MODS unit was specifically designed in response to key entertainment and professional sports clients who were looking for an all-inclusive physical threat and health safety solution that could be used to re-open their venues safely and securely. The goal was to minimize time and inconvenience for all event goers, and venue staff at onsite security checkpoints, while providing enhanced safety and security at the venue.

“These iDENT MODS offer event promoters and venue operators a touchless and frictionless security screening process for up to 1800 people per lane per hour,” explained Albert Reynolds, iDENT’s COO and Co-founder. “Our two (2) or six (6) lane units offer great options for front of house or back of house screening to ensure customer, staff and talent safety and security as they attend their favorite programs.”

By incorporating the PATSCAN Platform’s innovative AI-powered threat detection solutions, visitors to event or sports venue can be quickly screened for visible and concealed threats at the outer perimeter of facilities’ plazas, so when entering the secure area all are ensured a great experience. The PATSCAN solutions leverage advanced AI capabilities, correlating data from multiple sensing devices, in near-real time, allowing for very high accuracy, and a pre-emptive approach to minimizing or eliminating risk. By looking for, and identifying risks first, and then identifying individuals, the solution also protects all attendee’s privacy and civil liberties. If a threat is detected, whether associated with weapons, or health risks, onsite security will be immediately notified, and the individual will be flagged for additional screening before gaining access to the stadium or arena.

