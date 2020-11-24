 

Leone Asset Management’s Subsidiary Go Epic Health Signs International Distribution Agreement

LARGO, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) Subsidiary Go Epic Health, Inc., announced that they have entered into an International Distribution Agreement with Canavation Product Group, Inc.

The distribution agreement will begin with Go Epic Health’s Flagship product Cholesterade.  Canavation Product Group will be handling all aspects of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Cholesterade throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union. 

James Price, Chairman and CEO of Leone Asset, stated, “We have been very patient with finding the correct partner to handle distribution of Cholesterade in International Markets. We are extremely pleased to have entered into this agreement with Canavation.  The company as well as management have a deep history and knowledge of distributing consumer products throughout the EU and the UK and we anticipate a very long and mutually profitable relationship.”

About Leone Asset Management 

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, please visit www.leoneasset.com

About Canavation Product Group

Canavation is an award-winning group of wellness companies and joint ventures that include an international product development arm, cGMP nutraceutical manufacturing facilities and a multinational sales and distribution pipeline.  We develop a broad range of highly differentiated consumer products leveraging rare ingredients and delivery systems.  This includes a patent-protected cannabinoid technology offering 18x higher bioavailability and catalog of future rare cannabinoids.  For additional information, please visit www.canavation.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

James Price

JPrice@LeoneAsset.com

727-581-1500


Disclaimer

