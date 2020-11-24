Leone Asset Management’s Subsidiary Go Epic Health Signs International Distribution Agreement

The distribution agreement will begin with Go Epic Health’s Flagship product Cholesterade. Canavation Product Group will be handling all aspects of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Cholesterade throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union.

LARGO, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) Subsidiary Go Epic Health, Inc., announced that they have entered into an International Distribution Agreement with Canavation Product Group, Inc.

James Price, Chairman and CEO of Leone Asset, stated, “We have been very patient with finding the correct partner to handle distribution of Cholesterade in International Markets. We are extremely pleased to have entered into this agreement with Canavation. The company as well as management have a deep history and knowledge of distributing consumer products throughout the EU and the UK and we anticipate a very long and mutually profitable relationship.”

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, please visit www.leoneasset.com.

About Canavation Product Group

Canavation is an award-winning group of wellness companies and joint ventures that include an international product development arm, cGMP nutraceutical manufacturing facilities and a multinational sales and distribution pipeline. We develop a broad range of highly differentiated consumer products leveraging rare ingredients and delivery systems. This includes a patent-protected cannabinoid technology offering 18x higher bioavailability and catalog of future rare cannabinoids. For additional information, please visit www.canavation.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

