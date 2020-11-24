FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will be presenting at Imperial Capital’s 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference, which is being held December 2-3, 2020.



Identiv’s Chief Executive Officer Steven Humphreys and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Wallach are scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 2 at 12:30 PM ET. Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.