 

Goldfield Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by First Reserve for $7.00 per Share

Transaction Provides Significant Value to Goldfield Shareholders and Positions the Company to Capitalize on Future Growth Opportunities in Partnership with First Reserve

MELBOURNE, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goldfield Corporation (“Goldfield” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GV), a leading provider of electrical transmission and distribution maintenance services for utility and industrial customers, today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which an affiliate of First Reserve has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Goldfield for $7.00 per share in cash, pursuant to a cash tender offer. This represents a 64% premium to Goldfield’s closing stock price on November 23, 2020 and a 57% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of $4.46 as of the same date. The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Goldfield’s Board of Directors, implies a total enterprise value for Goldfield of approximately $194 million, including net debt, and is not subject to any financing contingency.

Commenting on the agreement, Goldfield’s Board of Directors stated, “We fully support this transaction and are excited about the long-term opportunities this presents for the future of Goldfield and the immediate value it provides for our shareholders. First Reserve has a highly successful track record of working with services companies that operate in the utility sector to drive sustainable growth, and we are confident they will be a great partner for our customers and employees as they move forward together.”

Jeff Quake, Managing Director at First Reserve, commented, “This investment highlights First Reserve’s continued commitment to building leading platforms which play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing mission-critical infrastructure. As the domestic power generation mix continues to diversify, including the transition to increasingly adopt sustainable sources of electricity such as renewables, we believe Goldfield is well positioned to participate in these long-term trends driven by increased focus on ESG, reliability and asset integrity.”

Transaction Details

The transaction will be completed through a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding common shares of Goldfield for $7.00 cash per share, followed by a merger in which the remaining common shares of Goldfield will be converted into the right to receive the same cash price per share paid in the tender offer. Goldfield’s Board of Directors will unanimously recommend that all shareholders tender their shares in the offer. The transaction is conditioned upon satisfaction of the minimum tender condition, which requires that shares representing more than 50% of Goldfield’s outstanding shares be tendered, as well as other customary closing conditions, including expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The estate of Goldfield’s former CEO John Sottile, which has beneficial ownership and control over approximately 8.5% of the shares outstanding, has agreed to tender those shares into the offer. The transaction is expected to close by January 2021.

