Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present Virtually at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:25 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following the presentation.