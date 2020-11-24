Growth in sales of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, rise in concern of government for flexible electronics, and increase in demand for portable and smart electronics products drive the growth of global flexible electronics market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flexible Electronics Market By Component (Flexible Display [OLED, E-paper, and LCD], Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensor [Bio Sensors, CMOS Hybrid Sensors, Photo Detectors, Piezo Resistive, and Others], Flexible Memory, and Flexible Photovoltaics) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global flexible electronics industry generated $23.64 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $42.48 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.