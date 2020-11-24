 

Cephalosporin Market to Reach $16.87 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 2.6% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:10  |  53   |   |   

- Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in R&D activities for development of combination drugs, and surge in funding for the development of antibiotics fuel the growth of the global cephalosporin market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cephalosporin Market by Generation (First-generation, Second-generation, Third-Generation, Fourth-Generation, and Fifth-Generation), Type (Branded and Generic), Route of Drug Administration (Intravenous and Oral), and Application (Respiratory Tract Infection, Skin Infection, Ear Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, and Sexually Transmitted Infection): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global cephalosporin market size was estimated at $13.69 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $16.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3510?reqfor=covid

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in R&D activities for development of combination drugs, and surge in funding for the development of antibiotics fuel the growth of the global cephalosporin market. On the other hand, side effects associated with cephalosporin and antibiotic resistance to cephalosporin restrain the growth to some extent. However, lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to be highly beneficial for the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario-

  • In vitro and In vivo studies are going on to assess the potential of cephalosporin for COVID-19, thereby boosting the market growth to a significant extent.
  • Also, increase in demand for drugs that prevent infections has impacted the global market for cephalosporin positively.

The branded segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the branded segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global cephalosporin market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Branded drugs assure quality and effectiveness over generic drug, which makes them high in demand among doctors. This factor drives the growth of the segment. The generic segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 3.1 throughout the forecast period. This is because these drugs are available at a much lower cost as compared to branded drugs.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cephalosporin Market to Reach $16.87 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 2.6% CAGR Allied Market Research - Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in R&D activities for development of combination drugs, and surge in funding for the development of antibiotics fuel the growth of the global cephalosporin market PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
Benzene (C6H6) Market Size Market Size USD 110200 by 2026 at a CAGR 3.4% | Valuates Reports
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Demolition Robot Market to Reach $633.19 Thousand, Globally, by 2027 at 16.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
TECHNOGYM Opens Its New Los Angeles Store
Venture Global LNG Awards KBR EPC Contract for Plaquemines LNG Export Facility
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods