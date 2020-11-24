Lantheus Holdings to Present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.