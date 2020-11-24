 

Camping World Holdings Announces Deal to Acquire Paul Sherry RV in the Greater Dayton, Ohio Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:15  |  56   |   |   

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, today announced an agreement to acquire Paul Sherry RV located in Piqua, Ohio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005266/en/

Camping World RV SuperCenter (Photo: Business Wire)

Camping World RV SuperCenter (Photo: Business Wire)

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand into new markets throughout the country,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We are excited for the many growth opportunities that we see ahead to serve our current customers and to grow our presence in the greater Dayton, Ohio market.”

Located in Piqua, OH off I-75, Paul Sherry RV will be rebranded as Camping World offering a wide range of new and used travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes from top manufacturers and brands; RV service, parts and accessories; outdoor lifestyle products; and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

The acquisition of Paul Sherry RV brings the count of the Company’s retail SuperCenters in the state of Ohio to a total of four; and this acquisition is in line with company’s future growth plans.

Camping World Holdings currently owns and operates over 160 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World Holdings is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 160 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Camping World Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camping World Holdings Announces Deal to Acquire Paul Sherry RV in the Greater Dayton, Ohio Market Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, today announced an agreement to acquire Paul Sherry RV located in Piqua, Ohio. This press release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Camping World Signs On As Title Sponsor of the Maui Invitational
19.11.20
Camping World Holdings Announces Deal to Acquire All RV Needs in the South Medford, Oregon Market
18.11.20
Camping World Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Dividend Totaling One Dollar per Share
16.11.20
Camping World Announces Entry Into North Dakota with Agreement to Acquire Outlet Recreation
12.11.20
Camping World Continues Expansion of RV Dealer Network with Planned Acquisition of Noble RV in Minnesota
10.11.20
Dow Jones, Peloton, Nautilus, Planet Fitness, Beyond Meat, Camping World, Trip.com, Expedia, ExxonMobil, Disney, Nikola - Opening Bell
09.11.20
Camping World Holdings Announces Market Expansion with New SuperCenters in Texas, Louisiana and Idaho
02.11.20
Camping World Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Stock Repurchase Program