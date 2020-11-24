Gamida Cell to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Gamida Cell, will present at two virtual conferences in December:

Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual HealthCONx Conference, fireside chat at 12:10 p.m. ET on December 3, 2020

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, on December 1st-3rd, 2020. Company fireside chat will be available to view on-demand throughout the duration of the conference.

A webcast of each presentation will be available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Gamida Cell website, www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.