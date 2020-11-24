 

Kohl’s Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Consecutive Year

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is proud to have been named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America by S&P Global. This marks the third year in a row the company has received the designation for its sustainability performance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

“The DJSI’s continued recognition of Kohl’s serves as a reliable indicator of the strength of our ESG stewardship initiatives,” said Steve Thomas, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for Kohl’s. “We believe that incorporating sustainable solutions into the way Kohl’s conducts business will help to build better futures for our customers, our associates, and their families and we are pleased to be acknowledged for these efforts.”

Launched in 1999 as one of the first global sustainability benchmarks, the DJSI measures the performance of the world's leading companies based on financially material environmental, social, and governance factors. The DJSI helps to evaluate a company’s impact on people, communities and the planet for socially-conscious investors.

“We congratulate Kohl’s for being included in the DJSI North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

Earlier this month, Kohl’s was also recognized with a SmartWay 2020 Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an industry leader in freight supply chain, environmental performance and energy efficiency. Kohl’s was one of just 17 shipper and logistics companies to receive the distinction this year, in recognition of the company’s sustainability efforts and exceptional performance moving goods in the cleanest and most energy-efficient way possible, leading to cleaner and healthier communities.

For more details about Kohl’s commitment to sustainability, please refer to the company’s 2019 CSR Report. Additional information about Kohl’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts can be found on the company’s corporate website, Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

