 

Research Paper Showing ProtoKinetix AAGP Enhanced Stem Cell Derived Retina Precursor Cells Restoration of Vision

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB: PKTX), a clinical-stage biomedical company, today announced the submission of a research paper describing and interpreting the results analysing the benefit of PKX-001 on human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived retinal precursor cells transplanted to an experimental model of blindness due to retina degeneration. The paper has been submitted to a prestigious journal specializing in tissue regeneration for peer review and editing. Given the priority of this study, the paper has been made publically available now during the review process as a pre-print for a limited time for other stakeholders and scientists to review, discuss, or comment, here: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.22.393439v1

Vision loss due to degeneration of the retina, most commonly the macula, commonly appears with aging, comorbid cardiovascular conditions, genetics, or other exposures. Macular degeneration currently has no cure. It is the leading cause of reduced sharp central vision necessary for such tasks as reading or driving.

Cells transplanted without PKX-001 did not show any statistical benefits in electroretinography (ERG) or optokinetic tracking (OKT) used to measure vision function. By comparison, PKX-001 treated cells showed 3-fold greater improvement in both ERG & OKT — with more transplanted cells surviving long-term in the retina. Only PKX-001 treated cells showed maturation and integration with the host retina.

“In this experimental model of retinal degeneration, iPSC derived retinal precursor cells treated with PKX-001 remarkably improved cellular integration after transplantation to secure functional vision benefits.” - Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans M.D., Ph.D.

PKX-001 is the designation given to the lead drug product molecule of the AAGP family.

This study was completed by Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans, MD, PhD, Professor of Opthalmology & the Julia Levy Leadership Chair in Macular Research at the University of British Columbia. A panel member of the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine & Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Previously, a reader in molecular ophthalmology at Imperial College London. An ophthalmologist and global leader in macular research and regenerative medicine development.

Global ophthalmic therapeutics/drug market is expected to reach USD $35.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. According to market research published by iHealthcareAnalyst, the global market for organ transplantation is estimated to reach $51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, driven by an aging population with increasing incidence of chronic disease, organ failures, and rising demand for transplant products, such as tissue products, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation solutions.

“Our molecule offers significant benefits to the field of regenerative medicine already. Seeing more scientific success of this magnitude is exciting as we seek further partnership for clinical trials. Our company mission and values are to benefit patients in need and I am confident AAGP is the stem cell helper to do just that.” – Clarence Smith, CEO President

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.

