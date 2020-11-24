Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Previously Deferred Dividend Payments

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: HCAP) today announced that the Board of Directors has determined a record date and payment date for the Company’s previously declared but deferred March 2020 and April 2020 monthly dividends of $0.08 per share, respectively. These deferred dividends will now be payable in a single distribution of $0.16 per share on December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020.

“We previously deferred the record and payment dates for our March 2020 and April 2020 dividends in light of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which was part of an overall plan to preserve liquidity,” said Joseph Jolson, Chairman and CEO. “In light of the progress the Company has made paying down its bank line of credit and to avoid the imposition of a federal excise tax on the Company’s undistributed earnings, the Board of Directors believes it is in the Company’s best interests to make this dividend distribution prior to year-end,” concluded Mr. Jolson.