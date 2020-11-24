 

Guidewire Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 8, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter 2021. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at http://ir.guidewire.com.

What:

Guidewire Software First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

(877) 705-6003, Domestic

 

(201) 493-6725, International

Replay:

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13713614, Domestic

 

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13713614, International

Webcast:

http://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 8, 2020 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 after …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Guidewire Congratulates 2020 Innovation Award Winners – ConTe.it, IAG, Wawanesa, and WSIB
18.11.20
Guidewire Positioned as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in P&C Claims Management Systems Evaluation
18.11.20
Upptec ist neuer Solution Alliance Partner von Guidewire für Claim Content Automation
18.11.20
Guidewire Announces Upptec as New Solution Alliance Partner to Help Adjusters Streamline their Claim Content Automation
17.11.20
CLARA Analytics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Mitigate Claims Escalation for Adjusters
16.11.20
Guidewire Announces Banff Release and Vision for the Future of P&C Claims
12.11.20
Donan Add-On for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
11.11.20
Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fourth Consecutive Year
11.11.20
Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Sixth Consecutive Time
10.11.20
Capgemini Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud Specialization