 

Legend Biotech to Host Virtual Investor KOL Event Reviewing Latest CARTITUDE-1 Data from the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech) today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Monday, December 7 at 7 pm ET highlighting the latest data from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study (NCT03548207) of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), an investigational BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy being studied for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This will follow the oral presentation of the study results (Abstract #177) at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting.

Intended for investors and other interested audiences, the event includes presentations by Ying Huang, PhD, CEO and CFO of Legend Biotech, along with the following leading professionals in hematology and oncology:

  • Sundar Jagannath, MD, Professor of Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine; Director, Multiple Myeloma Program at Mount Sinai Hospital.
  • Thomas G. Martin, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Adult Leukemia and Bone Marrow Transplantation Program, and Associate Director, Myeloma Program, UCSF; Co-Leader, Hematopoietic Malignancies Program, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

To register and to view the live webcast, please visit: LegendBiotechASH2020.Convene.com.

About CARTITUDE-1

Cilta-cel is currently being investigated in the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 (MMY2001, NCT03548207) registration study conducted in the US and Japan for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior lines of therapy or are double refractory to a PI and IMiD, received a PI, an IMiD, and anti-CD38 antibody and documented disease progression within 12 months of starting the most recent therapy.

About Cilta-cel

Cilta-cel is an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy, formerly identified as JNJ-4528 in the U.S. and Europe and LCAR-B38M in China, that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and in earlier lines of treatment. The design consists of a structurally differentiated CAR-T with two BCMA-targeting single domain antibodies. In December 2017, Legend Biotech, Inc. entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) to develop and commercialize cilta-cel. In addition to a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) granted in the U.S. in December 2019, cilta-cel received a PRIority MEdicines (PRiME) designation from the European Commission in April 2019 and BTD in China in August 2020. In addition, Orphan Drug Designation was granted for cilta-cel by the U.S. FDA in February 2019, and by the European Commission in February 2020.

