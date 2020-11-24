 

Wizard Brands, Inc. Appoints Scott D. Kaufman Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Heidi C. Bowman as CFO; Mike Rees Appointed CEO of Jevo Holdings, LLC; Peter Katz Appointed President Of Wizard Special Events, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB WIZD) today announced the appointment of Scott Kaufman as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announced that finance and accounting executive Heidi C. Bowman has been appointed CFO for Wizard Brands, Inc. and distribution executive Mike Rees will take over as CEO of Jevo Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wizard Brands, Inc..

“Scott Kaufman brings to Wizard Brands his solid business experience and proven success in corporate finance and strategic operational and financial development. With Scott’s experienced leadership and knowledge in guiding companies on the path to financial success, Wizard Brands is poised to expand its already significant footprint. Scott will work with us to guide the company through its next phase of growth and beyond. Mike Rees, with his years of operating experience as a distributor, will expertly guide the Jevo unit,” said Paul Kessler, Chairman of the Wizard Brands Board of Directors.

Jevo Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wizard Brands, Inc. will be overseen by CEO Michael R. Rees, who has spent the better part of his career in the private business sector launching and building innovative companies with extensive experience in distribution. Mr. Rees’ expertise includes creating and managing distributorships and the managing and training of sales and marketing teams.

Jevo Holdings, LLC manufactures, markets and distributes the patented ‘JEVO’ Automated Gelatin Shot Maker for various applications in the hospitality, skilled nursing, pharmaceuticals, health, and cannabis segments. A consumer unit of the ‘Jevo’ machine is in the initial phases of research and development.

Wizard Special Events LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wizard Brands, Inc., operates Wizard World Virtual, Wizard World Vault, and Wizard World pop culture festivals. Peter Katz has been named President, and Joseph Avino has been named Executive Vice President, of Wizard Special Events, LLC. Both Mr. Katz and Mr. Avino are experienced long-tenured executives in the exhibition industry.

Scott D. Kaufman, currently an Independent Director at Wizard Brands, Inc., and a founding member of Barlock Capital Management LLC and Hillair Capital Management LLC, will continue his role at Bristol Capital Advisors in the capacity of Institutional Investor in Residency. Mr. Kaufman has over twenty years of experience investing in private and public companies, trading securities and managing investment portfolios. Mr. Kaufman received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Joining Mr. Kaufman in the executive management of Wizard Brands, Inc. is Heidi C. Bowman, who has been appointed as CFO. Ms. Bowman brings with over 30 years of finance and accounting experience in a variety of industries including private equity, oil & gas and real estate. Ms. Bowman received her undergraduate degree from UCLA in Economics.

Wizard Brands, Inc., is a dynamic and multi-faceted holding company comprised of growing brands, led by a management team with proven success and experience tasked with the execution of a twofold strategy: (i) continue to execute on the business plan of the wholly-owned operating companies while growing and enhancing its business operations and financial position, (ii) pursue opportunities to acquire complementary businesses that will create value for Wizard Brands customer base and stakeholders. Current Executive Chairman Paul Kessler and current CEO John D. Maatta will remain as members of the Wizard Brands, Inc. Board of Directors. The appointments of Mr. Kaufman, Ms. Bowman, Mr. Rees and Mr. Katz and Mr. Avino are effective as of November 24, 2020.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wizard Brands, Inc. Appoints Scott D. Kaufman Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Heidi C. Bowman as CFO; Mike Rees Appointed CEO of Jevo Holdings, LLC; Peter Katz Appointed President Of Wizard Special Events, LLC Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB WIZD) today announced the appointment of Scott Kaufman as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announced that finance and accounting executive Heidi C. Bowman has been appointed CFO for Wizard Brands, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity