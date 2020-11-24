 

Rite Aid Updates COVID-19 Testing Program

To continue to provide its customers with an essential service during the pandemic, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is updating its COVID-19 testing program following the end of federal funding for diagnostic testing by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Effective December 1, 2020, no-charge testing at Rite Aid’s existing testing sites will be replaced by testing for individuals 13 years of age and older for $115 per test (payable via cash, credit, debit or Health Savings Account/Flexible Spending Account) – regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Additionally, in order to provide more testing access to customers and the communities in which it does business, Rite Aid will soon expand COVID-19 testing to up to an additional 1,000 drive-through locations.

Rite Aid partnered with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and HHS in March to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The program evolved and scaled up in response to the growing need for testing as the pandemic unfolded. After months of successful partnership, HHS funding has ended, but testing at Rite Aid will remain and be expanded.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing locations utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. At all testing locations, adult patients will be required to provide government issued identification and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Testing will be temporarily unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and through the weekend, and will resume on December 1.

Previously, testing was only available to individuals 18 years of age or older. The expanded program allows parents or legal guardians of individuals 13-18 years of age to create Baseline COVID-19 accounts so that they may be screened and tested. Parents or legal guardians must provide consent for individuals under 18, show their government issued identification and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

“We’re proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “Making testing available – and now, to a broader age range – is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19.”

Currently operating 301 testing sites across 15 states, Rite Aid has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, partnering with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing, while clinical oversight is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company's progress with COVID-19 testing. A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be found at www.riteaid.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

