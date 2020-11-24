 

Twist Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist Bioscience, will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, recorded fireside chat available at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 30
  • 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1 at 1:50 p.m. ET

Both presentations can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company’s website here. A replay of the presentations will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

