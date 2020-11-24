Twist Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist Bioscience, will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, recorded fireside chat available at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 30

2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1 at 1:50 p.m. ET

Both presentations can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company’s website here. A replay of the presentations will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.