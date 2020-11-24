 

Baxter BioPharma Solutions Announces $50 Million Investment to Expand Sterile Fill/Finish Manufacturing Site in Bloomington, Ind.

24.11.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in sterile medication production and delivery, today announced a $50 million expansion of its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facilities located in Bloomington, Ind. These facilities are operated by Baxter’s BioPharma Solutions business, a premier contract manufacturing organization that specializes in parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals. The expansion is being funded by a combination of Baxter and client investment. Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The planned expansion of existing facility infrastructure includes construction of a new 25,000 square foot warehouse; a new filling line for flexible plastic containers; a high-speed automated syringe fill line capable of filling up to 600 units per minute and a new high-speed automated visual inspection line. Construction is currently underway and is expected to be completed in 2021. Contract product manufacturing in the expanded facilities is expected to begin in 2022. The new facilities will support programs that are expected to add approximately 100 new jobs at the site, in addition to jobs created due to construction.

“We pride ourselves on being a contract manufacturing partner with the specialized expertise, proven experience, and facilities to help our clients successfully achieve their sterile manufacturing objectives,” said Marie Keeley, vice president, BioPharma Solutions. “Our Bloomington facility is already a global leader in sterile contract manufacturing, and this expansion will add capacity and state-of-the-art technology that will better enable us to meet the diverse needs of our clients and the patients they serve.”

The Bloomington site currently manufactures life-saving products for approximately 25 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The site has capabilities and expertise in parenteral delivery systems and clinical and commercial vaccine manufacturing, including preventive and seasonal vaccines for global markets. In addition, Bloomington offers a range of production and commercialization services, including clinical development, formulation, packaging and commercial launch capabilities. The site is also home to the Lyophilization Center of Excellence, an industry-leading resource center focused on the development of high-quality freeze drying.

About Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Together with its sister contract manufacturing facility in Halle (Westfalen) Germany, Baxter BioPharma Solutions offers services for prefilled syringes, liquid and lyophilized vials and cartridge filling as well as specialized capabilities for cytotoxics and biologics manufacturing. For more information on BioPharma Solutions, visit: www.BaxterBioPharmaSolutions.com.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning Baxter BioPharma Solutions, including the proposed investment in the expansion of its facilities. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the company’s ability to finance and develop new products or enhancements; satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter is a registered trademark and BioPharma Solutions is a trademark of Baxter International Inc.

