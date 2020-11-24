 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, a new single-family home community in Lakeland. Meadows at Scott Lake’s commuter-friendly location is near area employers, including the Publix and GEICO corporate offices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005057/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, its latest new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, its latest new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Meadows at Scott Lake Creek showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and large lofts. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. Meadows at Scott Lake Creek also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work. Residents will enjoy the community’s location being just minutes to shopping and dining in downtown Lakeland.

“Meadows at Scott Lake Creek’s commuter-friendly location is convenient to State Road 37 and Polk Parkway, and just a few miles to area employers and Lakeland Linder International Airport,” said Fred Wyborski, President of KB Home’s Orlando division. “Meadows at Scott Lake Creek provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Meadows at Scott Lake Creek sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $240,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, a new single-family home community in Lakeland. Meadows at Scott Lake’s commuter-friendly location is near area employers, including the Publix and GEICO corporate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California, Priced From the $440,000s
20.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Folsom, California
18.11.20
KB Home Marks Significant Milestone of Over 11,000 Solar-Powered Homes Delivered
13.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Starlight Collection
13.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Villa Collection
12.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camden Courts, Its Latest New-Home Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
11.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copperleaf at Homestead, Its Latest New-Home Community in Dixon, California
10.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Grady Pointe, a New-Home Community in Sarasota, Florida, Priced From the Low $300,000s
30.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azalea Hills, Its Latest New-home Community in Jacksonville, Florida
29.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tarim, Its Latest New-Home Community in Las Vegas