KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, a new single-family home community in Lakeland. Meadows at Scott Lake’s commuter-friendly location is near area employers, including the Publix and GEICO corporate offices.

The homes at Meadows at Scott Lake Creek showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and large lofts. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. Meadows at Scott Lake Creek also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work. Residents will enjoy the community’s location being just minutes to shopping and dining in downtown Lakeland.

“Meadows at Scott Lake Creek’s commuter-friendly location is convenient to State Road 37 and Polk Parkway, and just a few miles to area employers and Lakeland Linder International Airport,” said Fred Wyborski, President of KB Home’s Orlando division. “Meadows at Scott Lake Creek provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Meadows at Scott Lake Creek sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $240,000s.

