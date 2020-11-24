 

Dynatrace Named One of the Top 10 Highest-Rated Cloud Companies to Work For by Battery Ventures and Glassdoor

24.11.2020   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today it has been recognized as one of the top 10 Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Companies to Work For during the COVID-19 crisis, in a report released by Battery Ventures, with data provided by Glassdoor. The report is based on data collected during the first six months of the pandemic (March-August 2020) and includes B2B companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor, a worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. This distinction placed Dynatrace at number 10 on a list of 25 organizations.

Dynatrace received an overall rating of 4.6 from its employees, compared to the broader Glassdoor average of 3.5. Additionally, Dynatrace’s senior-leadership rating was 4.4, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.2. Dynatrace also received a positive business-outlook rating, with 86% of its employees saying they believed the business would get better in the next six months, compared to the Glassdoor average of 51%. These results affirm the company’s commitment to establishing a work environment that fosters employees’ innovation while adjusting to support them during times of change.

“Cloud CEOs have had to stay unbelievably focused, resilient and nimble over the last eight months, working in conditions they likely never expected,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. “The best CEOs are listening to employees and making tough decisions that will continue to move their companies forward. We’re heartened that so many of these B2B companies are surviving and even thriving during COVID-19, as they’re providing technologies to serve the new workforce, as well as solutions that are digitizing customer businesses faster than ever. Every company that made the list this year should view it as an honor to be included.”

This is the fourth year Battery Ventures has issued its ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. This year’s ranking hinged on how companies are handling issues like remote workforces and the broader economic downturn and highlighted the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software. Separately, a recent Glassdoor economic research study showed that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

“We are honored to be recognized by Battery Ventures and Glassdoor as a top cloud company to work for. I’m especially proud that our placement on this list is a result of our employees’ positive sentiment during a particularly challenging time,” said John Van Siclen, CEO at Dynatrace. “I’ve witnessed the unrelenting commitment, positive attitude, and drive of our employees as they quickly adjusted to remote work to innovate for and serve our customers. I am gratified that this is also reflected in their attitudes toward the company.”

The full report including the complete list of the Battery Ventures Highest-Rated Cloud Companies to Work For can be found here.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

