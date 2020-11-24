CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CanWel intends to purchase for cancellation up to 5,972,461 of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian marketplaces and alternative trading systems. The 5,972,461 common shares represent approximately 10% of the public float per TSX policies. Pursuant to such TSX policies, daily purchases made by CanWel will not exceed 54,185 common shares or 25% of the average daily trading volume of 216,740 common shares on the TSX during the prior six full months of trading, subject to certain prescribed exceptions. As of November 24, 2020, there were 77,935,719 issued and outstanding common shares of CanWel.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (“CanWel” or the “Company”) (TSX:CWX) announced that The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted today CanWel’s notice of intention to proceed with a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian marketplaces and alternative trading systems.

Although CanWel intends to purchase common shares for cancellation under its normal course issuer bid, there can be no assurances that any such purchases will be completed. Such purchases, if any, may commence on November 26, 2020 and will terminate on November 25, 2021, or on such earlier date as CanWel may complete its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention filed today with the TSX or provide notice of termination. Any such purchases will be made by CanWel at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition and through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian marketplaces and alternative trading systems.

CanWel believes that the market price of the common shares may, at certain times throughout the duration of the normal course issuer bid, be undervalued based solely on CanWel’s opinion.

To the best of the knowledge of the directors and senior officers of CanWel, no director, senior officer, associate of a director or senior officer, or person holding 10% or more of the common shares of CanWel intends at present to sell common shares during the course of this bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the TSX or elsewhere may occur as the personal circumstances or decisions of any such person, unrelated to the bid, determine. The benefits to any such person whose common shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose common shares are purchased.