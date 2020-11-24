 

BOTS Inc. Launches Crypto Bot Software for Crypto Exchanges.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:07  |  48   |   |   

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (The "Company") an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. for the manufacturing industry, announced today that together with Bots Marketplace, LLC, have developed a cryptocurrency trading bot that is simple and intuitive for crypto beginners to setup and run.

“The 24/7 opening hours of the crypto market has necessitated the use of trading automation for investors that are involved in trading cryptocurrencies. Understanding this, we created CryptoBOT to help investors automate, run and manage it anytime, anywhere.” – said Paul Rosenberg, CEO of BOTS, Inc.

Using familiar or popular technical indicators such as the Bollinger Band or Relative Strength Index, CryptoBot will be constantly adding more technical indicators. Besides this, CryptoBot allows you to access trade history, individual performances, profit and loss from a top-level overview to a granular level of each bot or trade. You can also select trading pairs, direction, technical indicators to enter or exit and risk management settings in the bot to trade on a connected exchange such as Binance.

For beginners, paper trade functions allow you to test bot trading using real-time data without risking actual cryptocurrencies. You’re able to backtest your strategies to get historical performances with key metrics and indicators that can help forecast future performance or shape expectations.

“We are excited about the launch of CryptoBot. CryptoBot will give many of us who are time-starved the opportunity to trade the cryptomarkets via automated trading bots. Our CryptoBot was already tested on one of the biggest Crypto Exchanges and we are ready to bring our product to other exchanges around the globe. The Company is in the final stage of negotiations to acquire an interest in one of European Crypto Exchanges, where tools like CryptoBot will be used and help traders, at the same time generating substantial revenues for BOTS, Inc.”, concluded Paul Rosenberg, CEO of BOTS, Inc.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly-traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology, Cyber Security, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Seite 1 von 2
mCig Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS Inc. Launches Crypto Bot Software for Crypto Exchanges. Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (The "Company") an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
BOTS INC. ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH CYBER SECURITY GROUP, LTD.
09.11.20
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL REVENUE PROJECTIONS FOR 2021
29.10.20
BOTS INC. Owns the Only USPTO Granted Patent for Bitcoin Kiosk/ATM