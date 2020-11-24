 

Progressive Reports October 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:15  |  48   |   |   

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for October 2020: 

  October
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
 2020   2019   Change
         
Net premiums written $ 3,795.3     $ 3,655.7     4   %
Net premiums earned $ 3,893.8     $ 3,507.2     11   %
Net income attributable to Progressive $ 238.5     $ 304.7     (22 ) %
Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.40     $ 0.52     (22 ) %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (40.3 )   $ 93.6     (143 ) %
Combined ratio   92.6       94.0     (1.4) pts. 
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.7       586.9       %
