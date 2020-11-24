Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.11.2020, 14:15 | 48 | 0 |
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for October 2020:
|October
|
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$
|3,795.3
|$
|3,655.7
|4
|%
|Net premiums earned
|$
|3,893.8
|$
|3,507.2
|11
|%
|Net income attributable to Progressive
|$
|238.5
|$
|304.7
|(22
|)
|%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.52
|(22
|)
|%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$
|(40.3
|)
|$
|93.6
|(143
|)
|%
|Combined ratio
|92.6
|94.0
|(1.4) pts.
|Average diluted equivalent common shares
|587.7
|586.9
|0
|%
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0