Reyna Silver Receives Drill Permits for Flagship Guigui Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG , Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that it has received drill permits from the Mexican Government for the Guigui Project in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. The Guigui Project is located in the heart of the Santa Eulalia Mining District, home to Mexico’s largest Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD). The Santa Eulalia Mining District has produced 510 Moz of silver, 4.2 MT of lead, 3.6 MT of zinc, at average grades of 310 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.1% Zn.



Reyna is following a well-established exploration model following in the footsteps of drilling, geophysics and other geological work done by MAG Silver in search for the source of the district within the Guigui Project.