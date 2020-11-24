Reyna Silver Receives Drill Permits for Flagship Guigui Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG , Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that it has received drill permits from the
Mexican Government for the Guigui Project in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. The Guigui Project is located in the heart of the Santa Eulalia Mining District, home to Mexico’s largest Carbonate
Replacement Deposit (CRD). The Santa Eulalia Mining District has produced 510 Moz of silver, 4.2 MT of lead, 3.6 MT of zinc, at average grades of 310 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.1% Zn.
Reyna is following a well-established exploration model following in the footsteps of drilling, geophysics and other geological work done by MAG Silver in search for the source of the district within the Guigui Project.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna commented, “We are excited to have received drill permits for our Guigui project. Our technical team is eager to start drilling having spent the last 6 months preparing for the initial 10,000 metre drill program. With this permit in hand, we are finalizing our drilling contract and will be mobilizing drill rigs imminently. We will provide the market with another update upon commencement of the program.”
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Reyna Silver Corp.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy
Chief Executive Officer
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Reyna Silver Corp.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynasilver.com
www.reynasilver.com
About Reyna Silver Corp.
Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and the US. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.
