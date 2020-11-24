 

CNS Pharmaceuticals Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent Announcements for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers CNS Pharmaceuticals’ recent submission of an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its brain cancer drug, Berubicin, as well as the Company’s plans to commence Phase 2 trials during the first quarter of 2021.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/O2OcK

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/1Qib1

"Our laser focus from the beginning has been to start the next phase of the investigation of Berubicin for the treatment of this deadly disease as quickly as possible," stated John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "Our team has worked tirelessly for the past year, making several inroads on our manufacturing and clinical efforts to achieve this important milestone. We believe we are optimally positioned to continue to execute our plan and initiate our Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of 2021. We continue to build on the positive results Berubicin demonstrated in the Phase 1 study in high grade gliomas and look forward to advancing its clinical development in these patients, with the end goal of addressing the unmet medical need of better treatment for patients diagnosed with GBM."

The planned Phase 2 trial will evaluate the efficacy of Berubicin in patients with GBM who have failed primary treatment for their disease, and results will be compared to the current standard of care, with 2 to 1 randomization of the 243 patients to Berubicin or Lomustine. The trial will include an interim analysis that will evaluate the comparative effectiveness of these treatments. The trial's adaptive design is intended to allow this interim analysis of the data to demonstrate meaningful differences in efficacy between treatments and then to allow an adjustment to the size of the patient population in the trial for maximum efficiency in terms of time in development. Based on this, the trial has the potential to provide data to the FDA that may allow an expedited pathway for development. However, there can be no assurance that the FDA will support any potential request for an expedited pathway to approval or further development.

Seite 1 von 3
CNS Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNS Pharmaceuticals Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent Announcements for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Therapy HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.08.20
7
CNS Pharmaceuticals gibt bekannt, dass ein Hirntumor-Patient aus der Berubicin-Phase-1-Studie krebsf