CNS Pharmaceuticals Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent Announcements for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Therapy

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers CNS Pharmaceuticals’ recent submission of an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its brain cancer drug, Berubicin, as well as the Company’s plans to commence Phase 2 trials during the first quarter of 2021.

"Our laser focus from the beginning has been to start the next phase of the investigation of Berubicin for the treatment of this deadly disease as quickly as possible," stated John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "Our team has worked tirelessly for the past year, making several inroads on our manufacturing and clinical efforts to achieve this important milestone. We believe we are optimally positioned to continue to execute our plan and initiate our Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of 2021. We continue to build on the positive results Berubicin demonstrated in the Phase 1 study in high grade gliomas and look forward to advancing its clinical development in these patients, with the end goal of addressing the unmet medical need of better treatment for patients diagnosed with GBM."

The planned Phase 2 trial will evaluate the efficacy of Berubicin in patients with GBM who have failed primary treatment for their disease, and results will be compared to the current standard of care, with 2 to 1 randomization of the 243 patients to Berubicin or Lomustine. The trial will include an interim analysis that will evaluate the comparative effectiveness of these treatments. The trial's adaptive design is intended to allow this interim analysis of the data to demonstrate meaningful differences in efficacy between treatments and then to allow an adjustment to the size of the patient population in the trial for maximum efficiency in terms of time in development. Based on this, the trial has the potential to provide data to the FDA that may allow an expedited pathway for development. However, there can be no assurance that the FDA will support any potential request for an expedited pathway to approval or further development.