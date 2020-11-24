Isoray’s Cesium-131 Spotlighted in Multiple Presentations at ASTRO

Studies Demonstrate Impact of Proprietary Isotope on Prostate and Brain Cancers At World’s Premier Radiation Oncology Society

RICHLAND, Wash., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The importance of Isoray, Inc.’s (NYSE American: ISR) Cesium-131 in treating prostate and brain cancers was underscored in multiple presentations at the ASTRO 2020 annual meeting in Miami, Florida. During the virtual meeting, attendees were able to learn about the increasing body of clinical evidence showing that Cesium-131 has been found to be a valuable option in the treatment of prostate and brain cancer for clinicians and their patients.



Commenting on the presentations, Isoray CEO Lori Woods said, “It is very gratifying that so many Cesium-131 studies made it through review to the meeting proceedings of the world’s leading organization in radiation oncology. A tremendous amount of work goes into each study at these respective institutions, and each illustrates a continued interest in research related to Cesium-131 cancer treatment. We are proud that our leading brachytherapy treatment is at the forefront in bringing important benefits to cancer patients and the medical professionals who care for them.”