 

Isoray’s Cesium-131 Spotlighted in Multiple Presentations at ASTRO

Studies Demonstrate Impact of Proprietary Isotope on Prostate and Brain Cancers At World’s Premier Radiation Oncology Society

RICHLAND, Wash., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The importance of Isoray, Inc.’s (NYSE American: ISR) Cesium-131 in treating prostate and brain cancers was underscored in multiple presentations at the ASTRO 2020 annual meeting in Miami, Florida. During the virtual meeting, attendees were able to learn about the increasing body of clinical evidence showing that Cesium-131 has been found to be a valuable option in the treatment of prostate and brain cancer for clinicians and their patients.

Commenting on the presentations, Isoray CEO Lori Woods said, “It is very gratifying that so many Cesium-131 studies made it through review to the meeting proceedings of the world’s leading organization in radiation oncology. A tremendous amount of work goes into each study at these respective institutions, and each illustrates a continued interest in research related to Cesium-131 cancer treatment. We are proud that our leading brachytherapy treatment is at the forefront in bringing important benefits to cancer patients and the medical professionals who care for them.”

Two studies, The Effect of Positive Biopsy Cores on the Prognosis of Patients with Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer Treated with Cs-131 Prostate Brachytherapy, Smith, Benoit, Beriwal, et al. UPMC, Pittsburgh PA and Report of a Large Cohort of Intermediate-Risk Prostate Cancer Patients Treated with Cs-131 Brachytherapy, Rodriguez-Lopez, Beriwal, Benoit, et al., UPMC Pittsburgh PA, looked at the use of Cesium-131, commercially known as Cesium Blu, in the treatment of intermediate risk prostate cancer. These studies make the case that many intermediate risk prostate cancer patients can be treated successfully with a Cesium-131 implant alone. Importantly, these studies show the excellent outcomes for Cesium-131 patients in this intermediate risk patient group.

Among the presentations that looked at Cesium-131 in the treatment of brain cancer was the study, A Matched Pair Analysis Of Clinical Outcomes After Intracavitary Cesium-131 Brachytherapy Versus Stereotactic Radiosurgery For Resected Brain Metastases, Vanderbilt, Schwartz, et al., Weill Cornell Medical College, NY. In this study, 30 patients with brain metastases underwent surgery and Cesium-131 brachytherapy. These patients were “matched” to 60 patients who underwent treatment of brain metastases with surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). The patients who underwent Cesium-131 implantation at surgery as opposed to those who underwent SRS following surgery had lower rates of local recurrence and complications such as radiation necrosis.

