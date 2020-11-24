Patient Enrollment Concluded Early in PEGASUS Phase 3 Pemphigus Trial for Rilzabrutinib

“We are pleased with the speed of recruitment and would like to thank investigators and study coordinators, and most importantly the patients who are volunteering to be part of a potential groundbreaking clinical trial,” said Dolca Thomas, MD, chief medical officer at Principia. “Since there continues to be a significant need for treatment options among pemphigus patients, we are very encouraged by the interest in the trial.”

About PEGASUS -- the Phase 3 Trial of Rilzabrutinib

PEGASUS is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial enrolling approximately 120 participants to evaluate rilzabrutinib versus placebo, using a background treatment of tapering doses of corticosteroids (CS). The trial entry criteria include participants with moderate to severe pemphigus who are either newly diagnosed or relapsing with chronic disease. This demographic will potentially represent three quarters of the pemphigus patient population. The primary efficacy endpoint is the ability of rilzabrutinib to achieve durable complete remission (CR) at 37 weeks of treatment. Durable CR is defined as a state in which all lesions have healed on very low dose CS (5mg/day), and no new lesions have appeared for a period of at least eight weeks. Key secondary endpoints include cumulative CS use and time to CR. At 37 weeks, all patients will have the option to be treated with active rilzabrutinib therapy in an open-label extension period of 24 weeks. Rilzabrutinib has been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission for the treatment of patients with pemphigus.

About rilzabrutinib

Rilzabrutinib is an oral, reversible covalent, Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor being investigated for the treatment of immune mediated diseases. BTK is involved in innate and adaptive immune responses and is a signaling molecule in immune mediated diseases. Rilzabrutinib data demonstrates an ability to block inflammatory immune cells, eliminate autoantibody destructive signaling, and prevent new autoantibody production without depleting B cells. Rilzabrutinib is currently under clinical development, and its safety and efficacy have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority.