Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis virtually participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat that will be published as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1 to 3, 2020. Management will also be conducting virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and will be available for 90 days following the conference.