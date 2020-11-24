VirTra Announces Winners of the Force Science Scholarship Award

 

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQVTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, today announced the recipients of the VirTra and Force Science Scholarship Award. This award, which was created from a partnership between VirTra and the Force Science Institute, allows twelve outstanding peace officers around the country to earn a scholarship to a five-day Force Science Analyst Certification Course in 2021.

The peace officers chosen were from:

  • Ames Police Department, Ames, IA
  • Aurora Police Department, Aurora, IL
  • Colorado State Park & Wildlife, Orchard, CO
  • Covington Division of Police, Covington City, VA
  • Local Police Curriculum Development & Training Unit, NY
  • Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Bristol, FL
  • Military Ocean Terminal Concord Police, Concord, CA
  • New Carrollton Police Department, New Carrollton, MD
  • Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg, GA
  • Portland Police Bureau, Portland, OR
  • Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Conyers, GA
  • Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, Santa Barbara, CA

VirTra and the Force Science Institute are furthering research-based and science-backed training that is crucial to better educating law enforcement officers and better preparing them to handle the individual needs of their communities. The course is taught by world-renowned instructors and is designed to provide officers with the necessary tools to help improve their knowledge base and grow their careers.

“This announcement arrives at the perfect time to wish all of our first responders – both law enforcement and military – a wonderful Thanksgiving,” said Jason Mulcahy, general manager of VirTra. “Every day, we are thankful to those who put their lives on the line to keep our communities and our country safe, and it is our hope that the recipients of this scholarship will be able to do so more effectively.”

The courses will be taught in 12 different cities across the country. The winners listed above, whose $1,650 course fee will be paid in full by VirTra, may choose from any course at the date and location most convenient for them. Attendees will also have an opportunity to earn a Force Science Analyst Certification, which demonstrates their ability to recognize the factors that impact human behavior in use-of-force encounters.

About VirTra
VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Force Science Institute
The Force Science Institute is dedicated to promoting the value of knowledge through empirical research in behavioral science and human dynamics. Force Science develops and disseminates high quality scientifically grounded education, training, and consultation to support fact-based investigations, inform decision processes, enhance public safety, and improve peace officer performance in critical situations. Learn more at www.forcescience.org.

