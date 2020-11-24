Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market to Reach $12.72 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.9% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases and improved healthcare facilities in developing nations drive the growth of the global internal trauma fixation device market
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market by Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), Material (Stainless Steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium, and Polyether Ether Ketone), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Industry generated $8.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.72 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/804?reqfor=covid
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases, surge in number of road accidents & injuries, and improved healthcare facilities in developing nations drive the growth of the global internal trauma fixation device market. However, shortage of skilled workers and high initial costs regarding implants restrain the market growth. On the other hand, unlocked potential from developing countries create new opportunities in the next few years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Owing to lockdown, manufacturing activities have been halted and supply chain has been disrupted. The issues regarding shortage of raw materials also occurred.
- Hospital authorities decided to perform bone implantation and fixation procedures in extreme or emergency cases. However, the procedures that were not urgent have been postponed to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, the staff has been reallocated for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.
- As governments of many countries imposed lockdown, the cases of road accidents and sports injuries lowered down considerably. So, the demand for fixation devices from hospitals also took a toll.
- With governments of different countries relieving lockdown restrictions, the demand for these devices is expected to grow steadily as hospitals began carrying out implantation and fixation services.
The closure devices segment to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period
