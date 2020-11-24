Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases and improved healthcare facilities in developing nations drive the growth of the global internal trauma fixation device market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market by Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), Material (Stainless Steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium, and Polyether Ether Ketone), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Industry generated $8.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.72 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.