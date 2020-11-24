 

Flourishing Construction Sector and Increase in Purchasing Power Parity to Invite Profitable Growth for Wood Flooring Market Between 2019 and 2027 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

Swift urbanization across the world has led to a rise in construction activities and due to the escalating disposable income, renovation activities have surged greatly, thus inviting positive growth for the wood flooring market

The global wood flooring market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent during 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood flooring market is estimated to record promising growth over the tenure of 2019-2027 on the back of the booming construction sector and increasing disposable income. Trendy flooring options have become the root of all renovation activities. Wood flooring is one of the most preferred choices for changing the look and feel of a particular house while renovating it.

TMR Logo

Despite the stiff competition from alternatives like vinyl, laminates, and tiles, wood flooring has managed to attract a large consumer base through its varied benefits. Hence, all these factors invite extensive growth prospects for the wood flooring market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after conducting a thorough and detailed analysis of all the aspects related to growth conclude that the global wood flooring market will expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global wood flooring market was valued at ~US$ 73.4 bn in 2018.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Wood Flooring Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Magnifying middle-class population across the globe coupled with rising disposable income may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the wood flooring market. The willingness of the consumers to spend heftily on premium products is further adding extra stars of growth to the wood flooring market.

Wood Flooring Market: Transparency Market Diagnosis

The TMR analysts attribute the growth of the wood flooring market to factors such as consumer preference for beauty, aesthetics, durability, and others. The analysts also opine that the introduction of versatile options to consumers will prove to be a boon for the players to increase their revenue.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

In geographical terms, the analysts predict that Asia Pacific may open new doors of growth opportunities for the wood flooring market during the assessment period. Developing countries such as India and China are the keys to unlock the treasure of growth according to the analysts.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flourishing Construction Sector and Increase in Purchasing Power Parity to Invite Profitable Growth for Wood Flooring Market Between 2019 and 2027 TMR Swift urbanization across the world has led to a rise in construction activities and due to the escalating disposable income, renovation activities have surged greatly, thus inviting positive growth for the wood flooring market The global wood …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
Benzene (C6H6) Market Size Market Size USD 110200 by 2026 at a CAGR 3.4% | Valuates Reports
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
TECHNOGYM Opens Its New Los Angeles Store
Venture Global LNG Awards KBR EPC Contract for Plaquemines LNG Export Facility
REIT Notes Program Ltd: Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant To National Instrument 62-103
UnionPay Partners with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to Enable Contactless Payment on 15,000 Terminals ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods