Swift urbanization across the world has led to a rise in construction activities and due to the escalating disposable income, renovation activities have surged greatly, thus inviting positive growth for the wood flooring market

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood flooring market is estimated to record promising growth over the tenure of 2019-2027 on the back of the booming construction sector and increasing disposable income. Trendy flooring options have become the root of all renovation activities. Wood flooring is one of the most preferred choices for changing the look and feel of a particular house while renovating it.

Despite the stiff competition from alternatives like vinyl, laminates, and tiles, wood flooring has managed to attract a large consumer base through its varied benefits. Hence, all these factors invite extensive growth prospects for the wood flooring market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after conducting a thorough and detailed analysis of all the aspects related to growth conclude that the global wood flooring market will expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global wood flooring market was valued at ~US$ 73.4 bn in 2018.

Magnifying middle-class population across the globe coupled with rising disposable income may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the wood flooring market. The willingness of the consumers to spend heftily on premium products is further adding extra stars of growth to the wood flooring market.

Wood Flooring Market: Transparency Market Diagnosis

The TMR analysts attribute the growth of the wood flooring market to factors such as consumer preference for beauty, aesthetics, durability, and others. The analysts also opine that the introduction of versatile options to consumers will prove to be a boon for the players to increase their revenue.

In geographical terms, the analysts predict that Asia Pacific may open new doors of growth opportunities for the wood flooring market during the assessment period. Developing countries such as India and China are the keys to unlock the treasure of growth according to the analysts.