Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2020 / 14:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Igor
Last name(s): Iraeta Munduate

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.30 EUR 4323.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 4323.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 4323.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 4323.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 7860.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 4323.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 4323.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 3930.00 EUR
39.30 EUR 393.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.30 EUR 38121.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


24.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63683  24.11.2020 

Disclaimer

