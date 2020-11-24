 

Campbell Soup Company to Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Dec. 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced that it will report its first-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Dec. 9, 2020.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to review these results. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

All interested parties are invited to listen to and view the webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST at www.investor.campbellsoupcompany.com. Following the company's remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community. Participation by the press in the Q&A session is in a listen-only mode. A copy of the presentation will be made available following the webcast.

Call-in details for the webcast are as follows:

Time/Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST
Dial-in number: 1 (703) 639-1316
Conference ID: 4837006

A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event. A replay of the call will be available from approx. 11:30 a.m. EST on Dec. 9, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. EST, Dec. 23, 2020, by dialing +1 (404) 537-3406, access code: 4837006.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE: CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor’s 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

Campbell Soup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Campbell Soup Company to Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Dec. 9, 2020 Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced that it will report its first-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Dec. 9, 2020. Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
23
Campbell Soup