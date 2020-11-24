Campbell Soup Company to Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Dec. 9, 2020

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced that it will report its first-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Dec. 9, 2020.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to review these results. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

All interested parties are invited to listen to and view the webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST at www.investor.campbellsoupcompany.com. Following the company's remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community. Participation by the press in the Q&A session is in a listen-only mode. A copy of the presentation will be made available following the webcast.