 

REPAY to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. The discussion will begin at 12:40pm ET.
  • On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:10am ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcasts will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

