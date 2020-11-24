New Frontier Health Corporation to Announce Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results on December 2, 2020
New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562
China Domestic: 86 400 120 2840
Hong Kong: 800 965 561
Conference ID: 13713649
Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volume.
The replay will be accessible through December 9, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:
United States: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay PIN: 13713649
A webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.nfh.com.cn and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded. A presentation to accompany the call will also be available for download on the website.
About New Frontier Health Corporation
New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals and in total in operation or under construction in all four 1st tier cities and selected 2nd tier cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn.
Source: New Frontier Health Corporation
Source: New Frontier Health Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005429/en/
