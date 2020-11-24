 

1847 Goedeker to Host Investor Update Call on Appliances Connection Acquisition Today at 4 15 pm ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, will host a conference call and webcast today, November 24, at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions about the Company's recently announced acquisition of Appliances Connection, ranked #1 in online appliance retail by USA Today.

Event:

 

1847 Goedeker Provides Update on Appliances Connection Acquisition

Date:

 

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time:

 

4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

 

+1-888-869-1189 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-706-643-5902 (International)

Conf. ID:

 

8796613

Webcast:

 

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2850126/729806D7C1391EFF4FFEB8EAC04F9E28

A webcast and slide presentation of the call will be available through the "Investors" section of Goedeker's website or the link above and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast, please visit this link at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A copy of the slide presentation will be made available under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website prior to the call.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedeker’s has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). Goedeker’s provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedeker’s to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1847 Goedeker to Host Investor Update Call on Appliances Connection Acquisition Today at 4 15 pm ET 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, will host a conference call and webcast today, November 24, at 4:15 p.m. ET to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity