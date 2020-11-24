 

Everbridge Recognized in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Crisis/Emergency Management and COVID-19 Safe Return to Work Solutions

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Crisis/Emergency Management and COVID-19 Safe Return to Work Solutions.* The report states that “crisis/emergency management solutions orchestrate and manage tasks, resources, communications, collaboration and data during a crisis,” and “security and risk management leaders responsible for crisis management should deploy solutions to facilitate command and control before and during a crisis.”

Everbridge Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Crisis/Emergency Management and COVID-19 Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Over 5,400 global organizations use Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. Everbridge CEM helps organizations such as Goldman Sachs, Dow, Lowe’s and Walgreens identify and assess the severity of events; determine their relevance to an organization’s people, assets, suppliers, and supply chains; automate taking action to mitigate threats and track progress; and analyze performance to improve future response.

According to Gartner, “Organizations can no longer financially nor operationally support separate tools for managing day-to-day operations and crisis events. Critical infrastructure organizations are integrating C/EM solutions into day-to-day operations for a seamless cutover to crisis mode when needed.” Everbridge provides an integrated, end-to-end approach for managing all phases of a critical event, accelerating the time to identify and resolve threats, and providing a unified, organizational view to facilitate more coordinated action.

“Protecting our people and providing continued top-tier service to clients are embedded within the Gallagher Way,” said Tom Russell, Global Director, Crisis & Continuity at AJ Gallagher, a leading U.S.-based global insurance brokerage and risk management firm with more than 30,000 employees worldwide. “Since merging Everbridge’s Communication and Visual Command Center platforms, it has already proved to significantly improve Gallagher’s ability to alert, locate, communicate, and analyze threats, whether it be natural, technological, or manmade hazards.”

