 

NETGEAR Expands Business Essentials Line With Powerful and Affordable New WiFi 6 Access Point for Small Business

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of the new WAX204 WiFi 6 Access Point, adding to the company’s portfolio of WiFi 6-enabled business products.

Engineered with the latest in WiFi technology, WAX204 provides performance, coverage and security to keep your home office, small business, employees, guests, and customers connected. (Photo: Business Wire)

The WAX204 joins an existing Business Essentials family of high-performance, yet economical WiFi Access Points from NETGEAR, which are ideally suited for small single-site locations. This line of wireless access points is designed for the customer who does not require remote management yet needs a simple local management solution with an intuitive user interface. The products include Desktop WiFi Access Points in WiFi 5 and WiFi 6, providing a range of offerings to choose from. With a great combination of performance and coverage at the right price for small businesses, these new wireless access points are NETGEAR’s best value WiFi for today and tomorrow.

As part of the new Business Essentials product range, the WAX204 provides today’s home office workers, microbusinesses and small retail owners with a cost-effective solution to typical wireless networking challenges. Problems such as spotty connectivity, congestion due to limited bandwidth, dropped connections, low speed, complex installation, and lack of security are all solved thanks to the advanced technology built into the WAX204.

Delivering high-speed WiFi 6 technology that is affordable and easy to install, the new WAX204 does not come with added infrastructure or deployment costs. It’s the best value WiFi solution for small businesses, home offices, cafes, retail, small offices, and more. Engineered with the latest in WiFi technology, WAX204 provides performance, coverage and security to keep your home office, small business, employees, guests, and customers connected.

Better coverage with separate networks

In any home or business, getting the best coverage from a wireless access point is the goal. The WAX204 leverages the latest wireless standard, WiFi 6, to deliver more coverage than previous generations of the technology. This advancement reduces dead zones for a more productive and less frustrating wireless experience.

