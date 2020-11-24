 

Workday Executives to Present Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday, will present at UBS’ Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

In addition, Robynne Sisco, president and chief financial officer, Workday, will present virtually at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020 on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

2020. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
ir@workday.com

Media Contact: 
Nina Oestlien
media@workday.com


