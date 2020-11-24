 

Chalice Farms to Give the Gift of Green Throughout Thanksgiving Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, will give thanks for Thanksgiving with product specials throughout the entire week, from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 30.

Special offers will be available for customers from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28, including the following.

  • 50% discount on the Pax Era Classic, while supplies last
  • $50 discount on the Pax 3
  • $8 discount on all Pax Pods

Chalice Farms will celebrate industry holiday, Green Wednesday on Nov. 25, Black Friday on Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 with exclusive holiday deals including:

  • 50% discount on in-house brands including Chalice Farms and RXO;
  • 40% discount on flower from vendors including Select Cannabis, Highland Provisions, OreKron, Buddies Brand, Mana Extracts, White Label Extracts, Artifact Extracts and more;
  • 30% discount on vendors including Elysium Fields, Golden, Mr. Moxey’s Mints, Highland Provisions, Wyld Canna, High Desert Pure and more.

All retail locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Chalice Farms will celebrate Cyber Monday on Monday, Nov. 30, by giving away one free Xbox One S when customers, 21 and older, enter online through Chalice Farms Magazine. The giveaway entry is now open and the winner will be contacted on Cyber Monday. In addition to the giveaway, special discounts available at all retail locations will include:

  • 30% discount on all products from Chalice Farms, Wyld, Highland Provisions, Moxey’s Mints and more;
  • Free express pick-up for any online orders.

Chalice Farms recently implemented delivery and express pick-up offerings as safety measures for team members and customers. While shopping in stores is still permitted, the number of customers in each retail location is being limited as an additional precaution and as a measure of social distancing. The Company’s online ordering platform allows customers to reserve products, select options for pick-up in store, have products delivered, or utilize curbside pick-up.

Seite 1 von 2
Golden Leaf Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chalice Farms to Give the Gift of Green Throughout Thanksgiving Week PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Chalice Farms to Launch “Holiday in Color” Pre-Roll Packs, Festive Promotions through Holiday Season
19.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces First Cashflow-Positive Quarter and Record Quarterly Revenues
19.11.20
Accretive Restructuring of Chalice Farms Debt Obligations Announced by Golden Leaf Holdings
11.11.20
Chalice Farms to Honor Veterans Day with Increased Military Discount
10.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings to Report Third Quarter Earnings
06.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Resignation of President Stanley Grissinger