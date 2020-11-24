Chalice Farms to Give the Gift of Green Throughout Thanksgiving Week

Special offers will be available for customers from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28, including the following.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, will give thanks for Thanksgiving with product specials throughout the entire week, from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 30.

50% discount on the Pax Era Classic, while supplies last

$50 discount on the Pax 3

$8 discount on all Pax Pods



Chalice Farms will celebrate industry holiday, Green Wednesday on Nov. 25, Black Friday on Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 with exclusive holiday deals including:

50% discount on in-house brands including Chalice Farms and RXO;

40% discount on flower from vendors including Select Cannabis, Highland Provisions, OreKron, Buddies Brand, Mana Extracts, White Label Extracts, Artifact Extracts and more;

30% discount on vendors including Elysium Fields, Golden, Mr. Moxey’s Mints, Highland Provisions, Wyld Canna, High Desert Pure and more.



All retail locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Chalice Farms will celebrate Cyber Monday on Monday, Nov. 30, by giving away one free Xbox One S when customers, 21 and older, enter online through Chalice Farms Magazine. The giveaway entry is now open and the winner will be contacted on Cyber Monday. In addition to the giveaway, special discounts available at all retail locations will include:

30% discount on all products from Chalice Farms, Wyld, Highland Provisions, Moxey’s Mints and more;

Free express pick-up for any online orders.

Chalice Farms recently implemented delivery and express pick-up offerings as safety measures for team members and customers. While shopping in stores is still permitted, the number of customers in each retail location is being limited as an additional precaution and as a measure of social distancing. The Company’s online ordering platform allows customers to reserve products, select options for pick-up in store, have products delivered, or utilize curbside pick-up.