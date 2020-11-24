 

Unisync Moves to New Integrated Head Office As It Continues to Expand Its North American Client Base Amid Signs of an Early Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") continues to consolidate and streamline its operations following a period of organic growth through major new account additions, expanded product offerings and the establishment of a sound base of operations in the United States. These major developments, combined with geographical expansion into Quebec through the acquisition of Utility Garments Inc. at the beginning of the 2019 fiscal year, were just starting to reflect the growth and profitability capabilities of Unisync when the pandemic caused major layoffs by its larger accounts in the transportation and hospitality business sectors. A strong pivot to becoming a key supplier of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) has offset a good portion of revenues temporarily lost due to the pandemic with delivered and committed PPE orders now approaching $20 million and a number of much larger PPE RFPs on which the Company has bid still not awarded.

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing. Our core business is comprised of state-of-the-art eCommerce based B2B/C custom online ordering and program management systems for our long-term contracted tactical and imagewear clients and their employees, as well as a recently launched B2C eCommerce Tactical Gear Experts portal which can be accessed at https://tacticalgearexperts.com/. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”) which has been manufacturing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces for over 50 years.

New Integrated Head Office

UGL has just relocated its airline boutique business and its public sector service facility, previously housed in a separate Mississauga facility, to the main floor of a new integrated 30,000 square foot Head Office facility at 6695 Airport Road, Mississauga – close to the Pearson Airport Shuttle’s Viscount Station.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Head office sales, design, development, support and administrative staff were relocated to the second floor of the new facility from two other locations in Mississauga. “The integration of these employees into a more cohesive and functional environment will continue to improve efficiencies and lead to reduced administrative overhead” stated CEO Matt Graham “As we implement more advanced ERP systems and reduce unnecessary acquisition related legacy overhead’s, the company’s operational and financial performance should significantly improve”.

