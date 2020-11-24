 

Sunrun Announces Environmental Justice Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Through Donations, Partnerships and Programs Across the Country, Sunrun will Expand Access to Solar Energy Savings and Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun, the nation’s leading residential solar, storage and energy services provider today announces five environmental justice initiatives to expand access to solar and its benefits. The efforts include advocating for more social equity in solar policies, removing financial barriers to solar, and hiring from disadvantaged communities.

“Sunrun’s mission is to create a planet run by the sun,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. “We’re working with leading non-profit organizations around the country to ensure no one is left behind as we build the clean energy future.”

Sunrun Environmental Justice Partnerships:

Blacks in Green, Chicago – Sunrun and Blacks in Green (BIG), an environmental economic development organization designed to tackle pollution and poverty in Chicago’s underserved communities, are continuing to work together for a second consecutive year. Sunrun is excited to partner with BIG to expand career opportunities in the growing solar industry. Sunrun and BIG will work together to expand access to no-cost solar programs for income-eligible families through the Illinois Solar for All Program.

Grid Alternatives – Sunrun is nearing its 10th year partnering with GRID Alternatives, a national non-profit leader in making renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities. In 2019 alone, Sunrun and GRID installed 5 megawatts of solar for 1,178 low-income families, which will provide $25 million in lifetime savings. Sunrun and GRID are offering 100% free battery systems to low-income customers in wildfire-prone regions of California this year to provide much-needed backup power when the grid is down. The batteries are funded through California’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) Equity Resiliency Budget.

Rising Sun Center for Opportunity – Sunrun is partnering with the Rising Sun Center for Opportunity, an Oakland-based non-profit building career pathways for economic equity and climate resilience. From Oakland to Stockton and the Central Valley, the organization serves as a green training, employment, and residential energy efficiency organization grounded in equity. Sunrun is also exploring opportunities to hire from Rising Sun’s Opportunity Build program, which provides free construction job training and placement to adults facing barriers to employment.

WE ACT – Sunrun is partnering with WE ACT for Environmental Justice, a nationally-recognized, Northern Manhattan based organization that advocates for fair environmental health policies for people of color and low-income families. The purpose of the partnership is to advocate for state, local, and federal policies that expand access to solar, grid resiliency, and economic empowerment for people of color and low-income families.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Sunrun Contact:
Wyatt Semanek
Public Relations Manager
press@sunrun.com
(480) 751-9286

Sunrun Investor & Analyst Contact:
Patrick Jobin
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
investors@sunrun.com
(415) 373-5206


Sunrun Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunrun Announces Environmental Justice Initiatives Through Donations, Partnerships and Programs Across the Country, Sunrun will Expand Access to Solar Energy Savings and JobsSAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sunrun, the nation’s leading residential solar, storage and energy services …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Sunrun Signs Virtual Power Plant Agreement With Southern California Edison
10.11.20
Billionen für grüne Energien: Bidens Wahl-Sieg: erneuerbare Energie-Aktien gehen steil – das sagt der Pionier des ESG-Investments Max Deml(1) 
05.11.20
Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
05.11.20
Sunrun to Expand Brightbox Offering to All Markets
27.10.20
Study Reveals That Energy Security Is Top Of Mind For Majority Of US Homeowners During COVID-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
20
SunRun - solar residential