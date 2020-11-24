 

Advaxis, Inc. Announces Pricing of $8 Million Public Offering

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 26,666,666 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 13,333,333 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock and warrants are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.30 per share. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.35 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,999,999 shares of common stock and/or 1,999,999 warrants to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, but not limited to, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and for general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products and technologies.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226988) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, which became effective upon filing on August 30, 2018. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering. Copies of the Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement may also be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com.

