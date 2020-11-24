Advaxis, Inc. Announces Pricing of $8 Million Public Offering

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 26,666,666 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 13,333,333 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock and warrants are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.30 per share. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.35 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,999,999 shares of common stock and/or 1,999,999 warrants to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, but not limited to, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and for general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products and technologies.