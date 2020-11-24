 

Bespoke Extracts Unveils Fresh New Brand Identity, Website and Line-Up of New CBD Formulations

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced the official unveiling of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and revamped website. In addition, the Company introduced a new line of specially-formulated, premium quality, hemp-derived CBD products now available for purchase in its ecommerce store.

Bespoke Extracts CEO Danny Pollack stated, “In step with the emergence and rapid evolution of the CBD industry over the past three years, Bespoke has continued to change and mature, as well. When I came onboard earlier this year, I challenged our team to carefully evaluate our values as an organization and our collective aspirations for our Company. This process resulted in the decision to create a fresh, new brand identity and brand story that we believe better reflects who we are today and our vision for Bespoke’s future.”  

Continuing, Pollack said, “Designed to work across both digital and physical channels, Bespoke’s crisp, clean new logo endeavors to encapsulate the Company’s intent to build a trusted, holistic, consumer-centric engagement platform that is capable of shattering the myths around the CBD industry, while empowering Bespoke to become an acknowledged leader within it. Moreover, our redesigned website, found at www.bespokeextracts.com, reflects the bold, energetic and forward-looking culture of our Company, and delivers rich, new, informative content and an easy-to-use, highly intuitive, online shopping experience for our valued customers. From conceptualization to execution, our new brand identity and website has proven to be a true labor of love for every member of our team.”

In tandem with the launch of the new website, Bespoke Extracts introduced a new premium product line-up of seven special CBD formulations created specifically for “Women” and “Sport.” Bespoke’s products have been crafted so an individual can precisely tailor their use of its hemp-derived CBD tinctures and softgels to address their personal wellness objectives. Please visit our online store at bespokeextracts.com/shop/ to view details relating to each unique formulation.  

For optimal convenience for Bespoke Extracts’ customers, the Company’s ecommerce store now accepts traditional credit cards; Sezzle, a buy-now-pay later payment option; and Bitcoin and Ether cryptocurrencies as an alternative to U.S. dollars.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it’s why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers—including you—to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.  

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

