 

Ultragenyx to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The pre-recorded presentation is currently available on the company’s website.

  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Investors & Media
Joshua Higa
415-660-0951


