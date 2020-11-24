 

iFresh Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the second quarter 2020, the Company achieved total net sales of $24.2 million and gross profit of $4.8 million, a slight increase from the same quarter of 2019. The adjusted loss before income tax, depreciation and amortization was $2.4 million, resulting from the acquisition of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Jiuxiang”) which had a net loss of $2.2 million. Founded in 2019, Jiuxiang is an emerging e-commerce enterprise in China and still in the early-growth stage. A key part of business strategy of Jiuxiang is to transform the supply chain financial service capabilities into a revenue growth driver to achieve customer expansion in the market.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.8 million and a total accounts receivable of $4.3 million.

Mr. Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, commented, “The second quarter’s weak financial results reflected a combination of factors including COVID-19 and related economic conditions. However, I am very proud that the iFresh team navigated the challenging circumstances to deliver a solid quarter.”

“Retail business is one of the hardest-hit industries during this difficult time, but we continue to operate effectively while keep updating and strengthening our business. iFresh is in the process of establishing an e-commerce platform. With its potential functions to enhance our sales performance, this platform is expected to serve the Company’s business strategy to fuel future growth and maximize shareholders’ value.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and one in-house wholesale business strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transactions; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transactions are complete, and the Company’s estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC. IFMK's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. IFMK disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:
At the Company:

iFresh, Inc.

Email: herinyin@newyorkmart.com

 


iFresh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iFresh Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
2
iFresh - VOLUMEN kommt rein ... habt ein Auge auf iFresh!